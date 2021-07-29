Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IPPLF. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

IPPLF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.25.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

