Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE ICE opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $121.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

