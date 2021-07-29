Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $122.41 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 87644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

