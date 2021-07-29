InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,839 ($63.22). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,810 ($62.84), with a volume of 356,037 shares trading hands.

IHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,896.91.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

