Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,231 ($29.15). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,231 ($29.15), with a volume of 473,850 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total value of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

