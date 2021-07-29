International Business Machines Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.64 (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.64 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

International Business Machines has increased its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.77 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

