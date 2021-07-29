Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 229,053 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $22.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENT. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $761.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after buying an additional 107,455 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after acquiring an additional 813,684 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 43.2% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 109,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

