Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 5,622 ($73.45). Intertek Group shares last traded at GBX 5,586 ($72.98), with a volume of 298,908 shares changing hands.

ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 6,450 ($84.27) to GBX 6,250 ($81.66) in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,666.67 ($74.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55. The firm has a market cap of £9.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

