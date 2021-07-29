Intrust Bank NA Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.51. 8,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,253. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $160.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.