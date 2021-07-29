Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,022 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,253 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $3,453,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,479. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.04.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

