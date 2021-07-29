Intrust Bank NA Trims Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in American Tower by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMT traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $284.50. 19,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,457. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.04. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $287.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.73.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

