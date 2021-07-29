Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $13.66

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $13.14. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.54, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $512.62 million and a P/E ratio of -12.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24.

Inventiva Company Profile (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

