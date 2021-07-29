Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $13.66

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.66, but opened at $13.14. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.33, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Inventiva at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

