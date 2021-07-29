Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 729,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.4% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 28,780 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 418.2% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 140,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 113,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $22.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21.

