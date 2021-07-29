Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.93 and last traded at $90.50. 242,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 321,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05.

