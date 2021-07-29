Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.60

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 57587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the second quarter worth $421,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 176.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

