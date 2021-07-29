Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 905,837 shares.The stock last traded at $13.00 and had previously closed at $12.84.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,409,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,626,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after purchasing an additional 140,420 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,197,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 432,337 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 95,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 148,827 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

