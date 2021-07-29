Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Shares Up 1%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $182.70 and last traded at $181.39. 14,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 27,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.67.

