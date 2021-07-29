Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.62

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $13.62. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 111,337 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0529 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 92,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,320,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,404,000 after buying an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.