Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Shares Up 1.4%

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $257.65 and last traded at $257.25. 6,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.68.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.36.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.