Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the June 30th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 79.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 485,334 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 829,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,301. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

