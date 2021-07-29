Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) Trading 1% Higher

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSS) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.51 and last traded at $38.34. 128,926 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,297% from the average session volume of 9,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.64.

