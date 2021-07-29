Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.36 and last traded at $111.63. Approximately 4,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 23,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.75.

