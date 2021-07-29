Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Trading Up 1.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) was up 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $190.98 and last traded at $190.98. Approximately 2,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.73.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.38.

