Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $91.49 and last traded at $91.20. 5,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 10,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.55.

