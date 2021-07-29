Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.66% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $7,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

XSLV opened at $46.66 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.95.

