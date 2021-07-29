Investec Group (LON:INVP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 278 ($3.63). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 274.60 ($3.59), with a volume of 906,539 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 292.62. The company has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.22%.

In related news, insider Fani Titi sold 12,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £37,997.39 ($49,643.83). Also, insider Nishlan Samujh sold 40,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.06), for a total value of £127,062.16 ($166,007.53). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,629 shares of company stock valued at $140,923,695.

About Investec Group (LON:INVP)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

