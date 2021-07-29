Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PowerFleet (PWFL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PowerFleet (NASDAQ: PWFL):

7/29/2021 – PowerFleet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

7/23/2021 – PowerFleet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

7/16/2021 – PowerFleet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

7/8/2021 – PowerFleet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Shares of PowerFleet stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. 141,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,616. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.05 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.82.

Get PowerFleet Inc alerts:

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, research analysts predict that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 281.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.