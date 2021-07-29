Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PBF Energy (PBF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) in the last few weeks:
- 7/27/2021 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.
- 7/27/2021 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/23/2021 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 7/14/2021 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 5,236,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
