Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for PBF Energy (PBF)

7/27/2021 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

7/27/2021 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $10.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/14/2021 – PBF Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – PBF Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 5,236,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $18,587,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 43.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,564,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 33.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 520,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $6,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

