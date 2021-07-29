Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,837 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,110% compared to the typical volume of 317 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Denbury in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.88. 358,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,597. Denbury has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative net margin of 214.16% and a negative return on equity of 146.78%. The company had revenue of $251.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

