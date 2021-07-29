Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 14,932 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,139% compared to the average daily volume of 285 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67. BCE has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

