Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $35.80 million and $17,786.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

