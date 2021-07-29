Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 112,946 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 112,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Invst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,826,000 after buying an additional 489,766 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,316,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,148 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.