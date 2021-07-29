Invst LLC Acquires Shares of 1,455 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $8.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $869.54. 10,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,746. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $876.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $943.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock valued at $29,423,259 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.