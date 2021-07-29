Invst LLC Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after purchasing an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,694,816,000 after acquiring an additional 90,968 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $29.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,601.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,283. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,450.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,189.42.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

