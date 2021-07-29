Invst LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 86,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after buying an additional 6,943,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 12,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,777. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44.

