Invst LLC Buys Shares of 10,515 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,515 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $179.43. 388,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,957,331. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $326.01 billion, a PE ratio of -71.64, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.