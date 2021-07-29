Invst LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at about $758,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $410.00. The company had a trading volume of 44 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $405.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.10. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

