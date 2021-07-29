Invst LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $517.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,354. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $228.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

