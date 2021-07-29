Invst LLC Invests $1.38 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Invst LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $41.34. 317,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

