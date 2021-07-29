Invst LLC Invests $4.73 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Invst LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

EFG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,143,158 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.01.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

