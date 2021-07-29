Invst LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 96,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000. Invst LLC owned 0.10% of Alphatec at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.71. 6,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,852. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.10% and a negative return on equity of 116.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon purchased 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,764.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,965 shares of company stock valued at $823,844 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

