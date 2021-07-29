Invst LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,000. Invst LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

SSO traded up $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $126.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,955. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $126.36.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.