Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 817 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Invst LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 817 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 34.1% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 14,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $8.99 on Thursday, reaching $2,712.89. 69,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,462.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.00.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

