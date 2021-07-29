Invst LLC Purchases Shares of 8,187 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,187 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.68. The stock had a trading volume of 126,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,357. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $121.82 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

