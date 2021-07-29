Invst LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in AbbVie by 707.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning lifted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.88. 266,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.93. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

