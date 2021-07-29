iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 253 ($3.31). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.30), with a volume of 118,043 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.36. The company has a market cap of £275.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from iomart Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

In related news, insider Reece Donovan acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

About iomart Group (LON:IOM)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

