Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.79

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and traded as low as $33.48. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 60,272 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter.

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other.

