iRhythm Technologies (IRTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect iRhythm Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IRTC stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.47. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
About iRhythm Technologies
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.
