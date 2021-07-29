IRISnet Price Up 15.3% This Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $75.77 million and $2.48 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00103060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00123036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,900.07 or 0.99267382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.25 or 0.00791768 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,030,178,290 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,179,867 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars.

